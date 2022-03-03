LiquidApps 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,993.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $12,993.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00034762 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

