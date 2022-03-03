LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells $77,733.60 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 1,934,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.31. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LivePerson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.