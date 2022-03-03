LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg Sells 3,247 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPSN stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LivePerson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

