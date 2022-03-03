LocalCoinSwap One Day Volume Hits $2,442.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 40% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $800,058.35 and approximately $2,442.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00296754 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004482 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.85 or 0.01179685 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003045 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

