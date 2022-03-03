London Stock Exchange Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 70 (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LSEG traded up GBX 614 ($8.24) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,984 ($93.71). 991,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,143. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,597.53 ($128.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,028.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,287.92.

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

LSEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.17) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

