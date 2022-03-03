London Stock Exchange Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 70 (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:LSEG traded up GBX 614 ($8.24) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,984 ($93.71). 991,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,143. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,597.53 ($128.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,028.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,287.92.
In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97).
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.
