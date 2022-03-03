Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $341.82

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.82 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.76). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 27,584 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 346.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 341.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.36 million and a PE ratio of 13.78.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

