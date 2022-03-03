MakiSwap Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $247,234.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.79 or 1.00249397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026228 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.