Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

