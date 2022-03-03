Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,332 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.65. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

