MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $36.49 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and $3.02 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 447,943,772 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

