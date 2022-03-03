Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.83 ($0.04). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,702,891 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
Marechale Capital Company Profile (LON:MAC)
Featured Stories
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.