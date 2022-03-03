Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $921.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $376.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

