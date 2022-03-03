Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.99

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $110.25, with a volume of 2416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

