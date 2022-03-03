Matador Resources (MTDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/25/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

