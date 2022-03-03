Matador Resources (MTDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/24/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/23/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 1/25/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.