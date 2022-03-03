Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.79.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

MTCH stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

