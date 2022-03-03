Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider David Lis Purchases 35,000 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider David Lis purchased 35,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($62,458.07).

LON:MRO traded down GBX 11.85 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 129.90 ($1.74). 17,124,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,840. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 129.90 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

