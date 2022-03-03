Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider David Lis Purchases 35,000 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider David Lis purchased 35,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($62,458.07).
LON:MRO traded down GBX 11.85 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 129.90 ($1.74). 17,124,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,840. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 129.90 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.68.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.
About Melrose Industries (Get Rating)
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Featured Stories
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.