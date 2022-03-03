MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,755.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,140.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,410.22. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.09 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

