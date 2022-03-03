Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.56. 178,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301,188. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.