MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MKKGY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 374,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,060. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($275.28) to €270.00 ($303.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

