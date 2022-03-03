Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.84

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.84 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 18.02 ($0.24). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 380,718 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.06. The company has a market capitalization of £30.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35.
About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)
