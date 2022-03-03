Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.84

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.84 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 18.02 ($0.24). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 380,718 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.06. The company has a market capitalization of £30.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.