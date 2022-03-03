Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.45. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 81,206 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

About Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

