Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.53. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 31,395 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microbix Biosystems news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$192,150.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

