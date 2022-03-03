Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,441,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 356,459 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,493,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668,863. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.