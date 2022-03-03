Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

