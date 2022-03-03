Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) vs. Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Financial Comparison

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM – Get Rating) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Zoom Technologies alerts:

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 93.37, suggesting that its share price is 9,237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zoom Technologies and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minim has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 156.70%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Minim’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minim $47.99 million 1.07 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -18.67

Zoom Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minim beats Zoom Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.