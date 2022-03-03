Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Mint shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 53,000 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$17.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.
About Mint (CVE:MIT)
