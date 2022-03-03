Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $111.92 or 0.00263554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $111,426.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.83 or 0.06621432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.31 or 0.99992443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 55,550 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

