Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $35.89 or 0.00084509 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $40.33 million and $401,595.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.83 or 0.06621432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.31 or 0.99992443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

