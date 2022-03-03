Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $43.62 million and approximately $290,111.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $19.79 or 0.00046599 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.83 or 0.06621432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.31 or 0.99992443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

