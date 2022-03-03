Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Mitie Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

