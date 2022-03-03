Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 172,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,876. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

