Mizuho Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $370.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.90.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $264.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,158,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

