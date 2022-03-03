Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Stock Price Down 7%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$85.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.
Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)
