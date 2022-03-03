Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Stock Price Down 7%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$85.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

