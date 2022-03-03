MktCoin (MLM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, MktCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,097.90 and approximately $169.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.96 or 0.06568461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.45 or 1.00132828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026950 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org . MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MktCoin

