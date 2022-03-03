MobileGo (MGO) Achieves Market Cap of $994,353.78

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $994,353.78 and $26,242.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MobileGo

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

