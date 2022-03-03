Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $53.85. 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

