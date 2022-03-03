Morgan Stanley Increases Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $32.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
