Morgan Stanley Increases Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $32.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,179,000 after buying an additional 198,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

