Mosaic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 36,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,258 call options.

Shares of MOS traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 561,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,047. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 350,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 34.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 78.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,397 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

