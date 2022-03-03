Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.40

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 142877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on MURGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($376.40) to €330.00 ($370.79) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($260.67) to €241.00 ($270.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

