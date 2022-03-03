Myriad Price Hits $0.0004 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $708,926.22 and approximately $637.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000113 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,557,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.