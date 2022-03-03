NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NCR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.49. 3,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,211. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NCR will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

