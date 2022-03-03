Neblio Market Capitalization Hits $8.23 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $97,893.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004855 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,006,826 coins and its circulating supply is 18,740,466 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

