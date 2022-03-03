Nerva (XNV) Price Tops $0.0108

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Nerva has a market cap of $183,220.59 and $44.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001792 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.