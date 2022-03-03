NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $195.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00258504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001350 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001681 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

