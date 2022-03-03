Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Up 105.8% in February

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,035.0 days.
OTCMKTS NPEGF traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.
About Nippon Electric Glass
