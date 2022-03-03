Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in February

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the January 31st total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 62,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

