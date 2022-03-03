Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Noah worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.01.

NOAH opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

