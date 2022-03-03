Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the January 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Thursday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

