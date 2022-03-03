Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $135.87. 33,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

