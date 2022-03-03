Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,023. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

