Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,023. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
